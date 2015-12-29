(Adds additional quotes, context)
MOSCOW Dec 29 Turkey remains an important
trading partner for Russia, and Moscow aims to minimise problems
for Turkish and Russian businesses caused by sanctions, Russian
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.
His comments, playing down the impact of recent economic
sanctions introduced as retaliation for Turkey's shooting down
of a Russian jet, suggest that Russia is eager to prevent
sanctions harming Russia's own economy.
"Turkey remains our large trading partner. Our embargo is
selective, very selective, concerning food and only certain
(items)," Ulyukayev said in an interview with Russian state
television.
"They are designed in a way so that existing contracts won't
be violated. Here we are for the time being very cautious. We
don't want to create problems for Turkish business, and even
less for our own business and citizens."
Relations between Moscow and Ankara soured last month after
a Turkish warplane shot down a Russian jet bomber near the
Syrian-Turkish border. Russia denied it had violated Turkish air
space.
Following the incident, Russia introduced economic sanctions
against Turkey. These included banning the import of Turkish
fruit and vegetables, bird meat and salt, and the sale of
charter flights and tourist visits to Turkey, from January 1.
Ulyukayev's comments come a day after President Vladimir
Putin signed a decree that widened the sanctions to include
companies controlled by Turkish citizens even if the companies
did not fall under Turkish jurisdiction.
At the same time Putin also ordered his government to draw
up a list of exceptions to the sanctions, giving Russia leeway
to continue doing business with Turkish companies if it thinks
Russia would benefit.
