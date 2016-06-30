MOSCOW, June 30 Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's Security Council, sent a telegram to the head of Turkey's National Security Council calling for cooperation fighting terrorism after the bombing in Istanbul, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

"Such tragic events underscore the need for joint action against terrorist threats through building close bilateral and multilateral cooperation in this sphere," the telegram said.

