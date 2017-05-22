MOSCOW May 22 Russian restrictions on imports of Turkish tomatoes are still in place, TASS news agency cited Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Monday after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim.

Russian officials said earlier this month that some restrictions on tomato imports from Turkey would remain in place "in some form" for the next three to five years . (reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jack Stubbs)