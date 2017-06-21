MOSCOW, June 21 Russia will not lift its ban on tomato imports from Turkey in the coming years, TASS news agency quoted Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev as saying on Wednesday.

"Maybe we will allow (Turkish tomato supplies) one day, but definitely not in the nearest years," Tkachev said.

Tkachev previously said that Russia was open to discussing partially lifting the ban provided that the move does not harm its own farmers or investors. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)