WASHINGTON Aug 11 The United States would
welcome Turkish-Russian military cooperation in Syria if it were
truly designed to target Islamic State, State Department
spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said in a press briefing on
Thursday.
"We have been very clear that if is Russia really
interested in taking the fight to ISIL, to combating a terror
threat that frankly involves the entire global community, we
would welcome their interest on that," Trudeau said, referring
to Islamic State by an acronym. She was commenting on media
reports of proposed Turkish-Russian military cooperation in
Syria.
(Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)