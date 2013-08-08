MOSCOW Aug 8 A television station in the remote
Russian city of Chelyabinsk broadcast a two-minute clip
criticising President Vladimir Putin, a rare event in a country
where television is tightly controlled.
In the footage on local channel Eastern Express a woman is
heard saying above dramatic music that Putin has "brought the
criticism of all international rights organisations on Russia"
and is allowing corruption on "unimaginable scale".
"Under Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) the freedom of speech,
the freedom of assembly and freedom in general are not at all
welcome," she says in a comment that most channels in Russia
would not usually air.
Valery Shagiyev, the head of Eastern Express, was not
available for comment over the prime-time insert that followed a
positive message on healthcare in the industrial city of
Chelyabinsk, 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Moscow.
Local portal UralPolit.ru said the video was aired on July
31 by a disgruntled staffer and quoted Shagiyev as saying the
person responsible for the "hooliganism prank" would be fired.
The video also referred to the unsolved murders of two Putin
critics, journalists Anna Politkovskaya and human rights
campaigner Natalya Estemirova and stands in stark contrast to
the almost exclusively favourable coverage the former KGB spy
gets on state media.
Putin, back at the Kremlin for a third presidential term
last year, has used state media to prop up his support among
Russians and few outlets dedicate much coverage to his critics.
Activists who staged protests in Moscow and other big cities
in late 2011 and 2012 against his 13-year rule are also often
portrayed in a negative light by the state-controlled media.
The Russian leader is criticised in the print media and the
Internet, which the opposition used to organise protests and
also airs the independent-minded online TV Dozhd.
However, the Moscow Correspondent newspaper closed abruptly
after reporting in 2008 that Putin had left his wife Lyudmila to
marry Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabayeva. Putin, who denied
the report, announced on June 7 their marriage was over.
Opposition activists accuse Putin of clamping down on
dissent and say the Kremlin is worried his popularity is
falling, although polls show he is remains Russia's most popular
politician.
Western governments have also voiced concern that democratic
freedoms are being rolled back, criticism the Kremlin has
dismissed as unfounded.
(Reporting by Lyudmila Danilova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska.
Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jon Boyle)