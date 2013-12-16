MOSCOW Dec 16 The exposure of Russian banks to Ukraine is "highly insignifant" and amounts to less than 1 percent of their assets, Russia's central bank said on Monday.

Russia's banking sector is owed a total of $11 billion by Ukrainian residents, and owes them $1.3 billion, the Bank of Russia said in emailed comments in response to questions from Reuters.

"The interconnetions between our financial systems does not raise the slightest concern," it said. "From the point of view of our banking sector this is a highly insignificant volume of money owed that amounts to less than 1 percent of its assets." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Douglas Busvine)