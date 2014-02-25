MOSCOW, Feb. 25 There is a small risk that Ukraine may default on $3 billion in Eurobonds that Russia recently acquired, Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.

"We probably have risks, but not so big ones," he said. "It's possible to begin with the fact that the debtor has a difficult financial situation, that it can't return the money to us in two years."

Storchak added that while the possibility exists of substituting one instrument for another, he was opposed to including Ukraine's debt to Russia in a general restructuring.

"This wouldn't be right. I think that our bond demands won't be part of the package. If we will decide, then it will be on a bilateral basis."

The comments come as western governments and the IMF are trying to put together an international bail-out for Ukraine, and are seeking to involve Russia in the process.

Storchak said Russia was under no legal obligation to go on with its $15 billion package of lending to Ukraine but did not rule out Russia's providing more credit, besides the first $3 billion Eurobond purchase in December. Further purchases would depend on the legitimacy of the Ukrainian negotiators, he said.

Finance Minister Anatoly Siluanov and Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev have said that Russia may continue with the programme, but only after the formation of a new Ukrainian government and details about its programme. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Larry King)