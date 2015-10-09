MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia is not ready to compromise on Ukraine's debt, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russian news agencies ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko.

"We have a firm position, no compromises. One needs to meet, of course, talk, that is always correct and beneficial," Siluanov told reporters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)