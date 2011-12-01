MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom said on Thursday it had made "significant
progress" in talks with Ukraine, a key export market and transit
route to Europe, and hoped to agree on future supply terms by
year end.
Gazprom gave the upbeat assessment in a statement after its
chief executive, Alexei Miller, met Ukrainian Energy Minister
Yuri Boiko for talks in Moscow on Wednesday.
"At the talks significant progress was achieved," Gazprom
quoted Miller in a statement as saying.
"It can be expected that we will finalise agreements on the
development of our cooperation in the gas sector by the end of
the year."
Ukraine has been in talks with Russia for over a year in an
attempt to negotiate a lower price, saying it cannot afford the
price it has to pay under a Jan. 2009 deal struck after Russia
cut off its western neighbour, disrupting supplies to Europe.
Ukrainian officials have warned that, under a contract
formula linked to oil, the price Ukraine pays for gas imports
could jump to $485 per thousand cubic metres from around $400
now, unless a new deal can be worked out.
Ukraine is already borrowing from Russia to pay for its gas,
officials have said, and a new tranche of a $15 billion aid
package from the International Monetary Fund is blocked because
Kiev has not passed on gas price hikes to consumers.
Sources have said that in return for gas price concessions,
Kiev may be willing to cede an ownership stake in its gas
pipeline network to Gazprom, with a further stake earmarked for
an energy company from the European Union.
EU Energy Commissioner Gunther Oettinger was due in Moscow
on Thursday for talks likely to focus on market rules -- opposed
by Russia -- that would restrict gas producers from controlling
pipeline infrastructure on the bloc's territory.
Russian gas exports cover around a quarter of the EU's gas
needs. Of that, 80 percent traverses Ukraine, with the remaining
20 percent going via Belarus, which sold its pipeline network to
Gazprom last week in return for a 40 percent price cut.
Gazprom forecasts that its exports to Europe will rise by 8
percent next year to 164 billion cubic metres. The European
export market accounted for 52 percent of the revenues of
state-controlled Gazprom last year.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Miral Fahmy)