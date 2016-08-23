MOSCOW Aug 23 The leaders of Russia, Germany and France have agreed to meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine on September 4-5 in China on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russia's Vladimir Putin held a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, adding that Putin drew attention to "provocations" by Ukraine in Crimea.

The Kremlin also said concern was expressed about instability along the line of confrontation in east Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)