Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that he was perplexed by Ukraine's attempts secure a cut in gas prices and accused the former Soviet republic of trying to sponge off Moscow.
Medvedev, speaking in Sochi, said Ukraine wanted a discount in gas prices but was offering nothing to Russia in return.
"It is very sad, it is sponging," Medvedev said, Interfax reported.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories seen rising for fifth week in a row-poll