MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that he was perplexed by Ukraine's attempts secure a cut in gas prices and accused the former Soviet republic of trying to sponge off Moscow.

Medvedev, speaking in Sochi, said Ukraine wanted a discount in gas prices but was offering nothing to Russia in return.

"It is very sad, it is sponging," Medvedev said, Interfax reported.

Rhetoric between the two sides has intensified recently, as Ukraine sought to renegotiate a 2009 gas deal that requires it to pay higher prices than some of its neighbours in the European Union.

During previous disputes, Russia has shut down the pipeline that crosses Ukraine, cutting off natural gas supplies to the European Union.

Medvedev said that in order for Ukraine to obtain a discount it must either join the nascent customs union with Kazakhstan and Belarus or sell its pipeline grid to Russia.

"It seems to me that we have made a clear offer: if you want a gas discount, you must join the integrated zone...or you must make a business offer that has benefits for Russia, for example the sale of the gas transport grid," Medvedev said according to Interfax. (Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alfred Kueppers)