MOSCOW, Sept 2 Any review of Russia's gas contract with Ukraine can be possible only with the merger of Russia's Gazprom with Ukrainian Naftogaz, Interfax quoted the spokesman for Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

"At this time, the revisions of the agreements, mentioned today by the Ukrainian side, may be carried out only with the realisation of a merger between Naftogaz and Gazprom," the Prime Minister's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

(Reporting By Thomas Grove, Editing by John Bowker)