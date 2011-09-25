KIEV, Sept 25 Russia and Ukraine failed to
announce any progress after talks on gas supplies and trade
between Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Viktor Yanukovich late on
Saturday.
Ukraine is trying to persuade Russia to change the terms of
a gas supply deal between the two ex-Soviet nations, saying that
it is paying too much under the current deal. Previous disputes
between the two have disrupted gas supplies to Europe.
Russia has said it could only review the deal if Ukraine
joined its customs union with Belarus and Kazakhstan, a move
that would rule out a free trade deal between Ukraine and the
European Union that Kiev wants to agree this year.
Yanukovich visited Russia on September 24, hoping to reach
compromise with Medvedev and his powerful Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin.
Yanukovich said before the talks that there were "certain
concerns" regarding energy issues which he hoped to resolve.
However, neither his office nor the Kremlin made any
announcements on the outcome of the talks after they ended.
A statement on Yanukovich's website simply said the talks
were over and Yanukovich was heading home. His office declined
to provide any additional information.
Ukraine's economy relies heavily on energy produced from
natural gas. In 2009, Kiev agreed to import no less than 33
billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia at a price
linked to world oil and oil product prices.
In the fourth quarter of this year, the bill is expected to
approach $400 per thousand cubic metres, a level Kiev says is
unreasonably high.
Ukraine can't save by importing less gas either, since the
contract has a "take-or-pay" provision, obliging it to stick to
the agreed volume of imports.
Its main leverage comes from the fact that Ukraine is also
the main transit route for Europe-bound Russian gas, although
Russia is trying to diversify exports and has launched the new
Nord Stream pipeline bypassing Ukraine.
The current deal was agreed in early 2009, after a bitter
price row which halted Gazprom's European supplies for weeks.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)