KIEV, Sept 25 Russia and Ukraine made
"significant progress" in talks on gas supplies at a meeting
between Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Viktor Yanukovich late on
Saturday, Yanukovich's office said on Sunday.
Ukraine says it is paying too much under a current gas
supply deal and wants to change the terms. Previous disputes
between the two have disrupted gas supplies to Europe.
Russia has said it could only review the deal if Ukraine
joined its customs union with Belarus and Kazakhstan, a move
that would rule out a free trade deal between Ukraine and the
European Union that Kiev wants to agree this year.
Yanukovich visited Russia on Saturday, hoping to reach a
compromise with Medvedev and his powerful Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin.
On Sunday, Yanukovich's office quoted him as saying that
"significant progress was made during the talks which gives us
hope that concrete results will be achieved soon in the interest
of both nations."
Yanukovich's office said he and Medvedev agreed to hold a
meeting of a bilateral inter-government commission in Ukraine in
October. It provided no other details.
Citing Ukraine's energy and coal ministry, Interfax news
agency reported on Sunday that Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri
Boyko and Alexei Miller, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom
had separate talks on Sunday.
The two discussed ways of implementing agreements reached by
Medvedev and Yanukovich, it said.
Ukraine's economy relies heavily on energy produced from
natural gas. In 2009, Kiev agreed to import no less than 33
billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia at a price
linked to world oil and oil product prices.
In the fourth quarter of this year, the bill is expected to
approach $400 per thousand cubic metres, a level Kiev says is
unreasonably high.
Ukraine cannot save by importing less gas either, since the
contract has a "take-or-pay" provision, obliging it to stick to
the agreed volume of imports.
Its main leverage comes from the fact that Ukraine is also
the main transit route for Europe-bound Russian gas, although
Russia is trying to diversify exports and has launched the new
Nord Stream pipeline bypassing Ukraine.
The current deal was agreed in early 2009, after a bitter
price row which halted Gazprom's European supplies for weeks.
