* Says Ukraine siphoned gas in transit during cold spell
* Plans to drop neighbour as transit nation
MOSCOW/KIEV Feb 22 Russian gas giant
Gazprom said on Wednesday it would aim to completely
stop gas transit via Ukraine when it builds new pipelines later
this decade as tensions between the two countries over gas
prices and transit escalated.
Gazprom blamed Ukraine for shortages reported by its
customers in Europe at the peak of a cold spell this month.
"Significant volumes of gas transhipped through Ukraine
failed to reach Europe," Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller
said at a meeting with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev,
according to Medvedev's office.
"On certain days, up to 40 million cubic metres of gas was
kept in Ukraine and this, without doubt, incurred both financial
and reputational losses on Gazprom."
Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz denied that. "Since
the beginning of 2012, Naftogaz has not taken a single cubic
metre of gas from the volumes that were shipped by Gazprom to
Europe," it said in a statement.
But citing worries over the security of transit, Medvedev
ordered Gazprom to maximise the capacity of the planned South
Stream pipeline across the Black Sea which will bypass Ukraine.
Gazprom plans to launch South Stream in 2015 with a capacity
of 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year.
Coupled with Nord Stream, a pipeline through the Baltic Sea
that Gazprom launched last year with plans to eventually double
its capacity to 55 bcm a year, South Stream could allow Gazprom
to drop Ukraine as a transit nation.
Russia shipped 104 bcm of gas through Ukrainian pipelines
last year.
Moscow has accused Kiev of siphoning gas bound for Europe in
the past, most recently in early 2009, when the two ex-Soviet
nations were locked in a bitter dispute over supply prices which
briefly disrupted supplies to Europe.
Ukraine is also unhappy with the price of Russian gas it
imports and has sought to renegotiate the price for over a year
but the talks appear to have stalled.
This month, Russia said it had offered Ukraine a new gas
deal, which according to media reports provides for a 10-percent
price discount.
But Kiev, which sees a fair price at $250 per thousand cubic
metres, down from $416 it currently pays, has not commented on
the offer.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by James Jukwey)