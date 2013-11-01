* EU officials say in talks with IMF on a standby financing
to Ukraine
* Ukraine's Energy Minister hopes to resolve the gas spat
with Russia soon
(Adds detail)
By Katya Golubkova
NEMCHINOVO, Russia, Nov 1 Kiev is able to cover
payments for Russian gas without additional borrowing and hopes
to resolve its differences with Moscow in the near future,
Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard Stavitsky said in an interview
on Friday.
Senior officials from the European Union told Reuters the EU
was in advanced discussions with the International Monetary Fund
on providing standby financing to Ukraine should the country
come under economic pressure from Russia later this year.
"What loan? I'm hearing about this from you for the first
time - you have lots of information. We always settle bills
using our own funds, not from borrowing," Stavitsky said on the
sidelines of a meeting in a Moscow suburb.
It is not clear exactly how much money Ukraine needs to pay
the debt, but bankers and asset managers familiar with the
distressed financial situation of the nation of 45 million
suggest a standby facility between $10 billion and $15 billion
may be necessary.
Earlier this week, Russia said that Ukraine, which relies
heavily on supplies of Russian gas, had not settled an $882
million bill for August deliveries and demanded urgent payment.
The spat has unnerved Europe, where Russian gas export
monopoly Gazprom covers a quarter of gas needs, while around
half of Russian gas exports to the EU go via Ukraine. At the
height of the 2006 and 2009 winters similar rows resulted in
temporary halts in Russian gas supplies to Europe through
Ukraine.
Stavitsky reiterated that the differences were likely to be
ironed out soon.
"We hope to find a common language in the nearest future,
there is no doubt about it, maybe today," he said.
NO GAS WARS
Harsh language from Gazprom during the gas dispute has
raised concerns of a new "gas war" over prices between the
neighbours, which disrupted supplies to Ukraine and the rest of
Europe.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told Reuters that he
saw no reason for Moscow to cut gas supplies to Ukraine over an
unpaid bill for now.
Stavitsky agreed: "I am of the same opinion... We have
normal relations, we're not politicising the situation...We have
always paid our debts, and it will be the same this time."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Alessandra Prentice and Keiron Henderson)