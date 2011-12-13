* Gazprom sees no deal with Ukraine this year
MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec 13 Moscow and Kiev are
considering a deal to divide control of Ukraine's pipelines
between themselves, excluding European participation from a deal
aimed at securing gas supplies to European consumers, Russian
and Ukrainian media reported.
A spokesman for Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom
declined to comment on Tuesday. Ukrainian state energy
firm Naftogaz was not immediately available.
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller met Ukrainian Energy
Minister Yury Boiko on Monday, Gazprom said in a statement.
Joint control of the transit pipelines, which carry Russian
gas to Europe through the territory of the former Soviet
republic, is seen as a way to preclude their use as a bargaining
chip in price conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, which
depends on Russia for almost all of its gas.
Direct European participation in a pipeline deal had
appeared possible. Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said
earlier they had discussed a 40-40 division of control between
Russia and Ukraine, with a European entity as a third party.
Russian and EU leaders will meet for a summit in Brussels on
Thursday which is expected to focus on fiscal stability in the
eurozone, but gas pipelines are a perennial topic between
Brussels and the country which supplies over a quarter of
Europe's gas.
Gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were cut off in 2006 and
2009 when price talks between Moscow and Kiev failed. The EU
also faces Russian resistance to pipeline access rules designed
to stop producers monopolising transport routes.
Until the November launch of the Nord Stream pipeline, a
subsea route which goes directly from Russia to Germany, Ukraine
handled around 80 percent of the roughly 140 billion cubic
metres. Nord Stream will reduce that by 20-25 bcm per year.
Russia's Kommersant daily cited sources on Tuesday as saying
Gazprom and Ukraine were in talks on joint control over their
pipelines.
It quoted Gazprom's chief executive as saying a deal was
unlikely to be concluded before the end of the year, a blow to
Kiev's plans to cut fiscal and current account deficits next
year by securing cheaper gas supplies.
The Kommersant story followed a report in Ukrainian weekly
Zerkalo Nedeli, which said that the deal on offer involved two
50-50 joint ventures: one to control the trunk pipeline and a
second to control the distribution networks.
Zerkalo Nedeli said they were discussing the inclusion of
Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities, but Ukraine
opposed handing them over to a jointly controlled entity.
The European Union, which is trying to ease its dependence
on Russian gas supplies, will hardly welcome a deal giving
Gazprom control over Ukrainian gas pipelines.
EU CONCERNS
European Commissioner for Enlargement and European
Neighborhood Policy Stefan Fule, who was in Kiev on Tuesday,
said in a statement he had discussed the issue during a meeting
with President Viktor Yanukovich.
"We also had useful exchanges on issues related to economic
governance and on the need to improve the business environment,
including on the necessity for Ukraine to secure a fair and
market-oriented price for gas and to ensure full compliance with
its commitments and obligations as a member of the Energy
Community," Fule said.
Ukraine this year pledged to adopt EU energy regulations
aimed at preventing foreign companies from taking over its
energy transit systems.
However, Kiev, coping with rising debt and a big trade
deficit, is struggling to pay its gas bill and stands to win a
price cut in the deal, as neighbouring Belarus did when it
completed the sale of its pipeline company, Beltransgaz, to
Russia for $5 billion.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who has called the
break-up of the Soviet Union a tragedy for much of its
population, called a 40 percent cut in the gas price to Belarus
an "integration discount". Russian domestic prices remain far
below European ones.
Putin is preparing to mount a bid for a return to the
presidency in a March election while his party faces protests
over reports of ballot fraud in a Dec. 4 election which returned
a majority to his United Russia party.
