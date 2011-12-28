MOSCOW Dec 28 Ukraine, which had to
borrow money from a Russian gas industry bank to cover part of
its November bill for deliveries of the blue fuel from Russia's
Gazprom, has now paid the bill in full, Interfax
reported on Wednesday, citing the export monopoly.
Earlier this month, it won an extended grace period on its
payments and now will settle its bill on the 28th of each month,
instead of the seventh.
Ukraine's difficulties paying for the supplies of Russian
gas, on which its economy depends, have set gas consumers on
edge in Europe, which is expected to receive more than half its
Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine's transit pipelines next
year.
Twice in the past decade, disputes between Russia and
Ukraine over pricing and payments for Russian gas have led to
cuts in Europe's supplies when the contract year turned over on
Jan. 1.
But both sides have sworn no cuts will occur this year, even
though negotiations on a deal for joint control of Ukraine's
transit pipelines, which might trigger price concessions by
Gazprom, appear to have broken down.
On Wednesday, Turkey granted Russia permission to build the
South Stream pipeline through its territory, a new export route
bypassing Ukraine and potentially reducing Kiev's leverage in
the negotiations.
The Ukrainian government is feeling the fiscal strain of gas
purchases from Russia at a contract price, which it then sells
at a heavily subsidised discount to Ukrainian consumers.
The International Monetary Fund has said it will not resume
lending to Ukraine unless the subsidies are abolished.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, speaking at a ceremony with
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz on Wednesday, said Ukraine
had budgeted for an average price of $416 per thousand cubic
metres next year, implying no cut was expected soon.
(Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by James Jukwey)