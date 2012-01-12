* Ukraine asks to cut gas volumes to 27 bcm this year
* Gazprom says the level is too low under contract
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Jan 12 Russian gas exporting
monopoly Gazprom said it would not bend to Kiev's
demand to cut the contracted volumes of gas it supplies to
Ukraine this year, reiterating on Thursday its stance in
negotiations.
Energy spats between Moscow and countries such as Ukraine,
through which its gas passes to Europe, have led in the past to
temporary cuts in gas supplies to the European Union, which is
now seeking alternatives to reduce its dependence on Russian
gas.
Kiev has asked Gazprom to reduce the volumes of gas it sells
to the former Soviet republic, whose gas bill last month
amounted to $1 billion, an amount Ukraine's fragile economy can
ill afford.
Ukrainian authorities say they will insist on cutting
Russian gas imports to 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year
from an estimated 40 bcm last year. But Gazprom insists this
level is too low.
"According to the contract, a change in annual volumes
cannot exceed 20 percent. In 2012, as everyone knows, the
contractual supply volume stands at 52 bcm and cannot be cut to
27 bcm even in theory," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov
said.
Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in months of
negotiations on gas prices, which stand at $416 per thousand
cubic metres in the first quarter of 2012, according to a
Ukrainian government source. Ukraine sees a fairer price at
$250.
The ownership of Ukraine's cherished pipeline system,
through which Russia used to ship 80 percent of its gas exports
to Europe before the launch of the Nord Stream underwater
pipeline last November, is also a subject of talks.
(editing by Jane Baird)