MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian natural gas exporter
Gazprom has resumed supplies to Ukraine, Chief
Executive Alexei Miller said in a statement on Monday, after
deliveries were halted in July over a pricing dispute between
Moscow and Kiev.
Gazprom accounts for around a third of Europe's gas needs
and typically about half of that is pumped via Ukraine, which
has had several disputes with Moscow over prices in the past
decade.
Miller said that gas supplies resumed (at 0700 GMT) after
Gazprom received $234 million out of a total of $500 million
expected in pre-payment for October gas deliveries.
Gazprom halted gas supplies to Ukraine in July after Kiev
failed to make prepayments.
Last month, Russia and Ukraine signed a tentative deal on a
so-called "winter package", agreeing technical details.
On Friday, Gazprom said that Ukraine has requested 2 billion
cubic metres of gas for October.
