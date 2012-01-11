MOSCOW Jan 11 Gazprom is
worried about Ukraine's plans to cut planned purchases of
Russian gas, the head of the company was quoted as saying on
Wednesday.
"Gazprom is concerned about today's statements that Ukraine
is going to take a significantly lower amount of gas than
stipulated by the contracts," Gazprom Chief Executive Officer
Alexei Miller told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, according
to Interfax.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Boiko
told reporters that the country would insist on cutting Russian
gas imports to 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from an
estimated 40 bcm last year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Alfred Kueppers)