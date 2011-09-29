KIEV, Sept 29 Ukraine has no plans to cut its fees for shipping Russian natural gas to Europe in order to get a lower price on the gas it imports for its own needs, Energy Minister Yuri Boiko said on Thursday.

Kiev and Moscow are in talks on reviewing a 2009 deal which Ukraine says has saddled it with an exorbitant price for gas imported from Russia.

Ukraine is also a key transit nation for Russian gas, 80 percent of which is shipped through the territory of the former Soviet republic.

Asked if the option of cutting transit fees was being discussed at the talks which have intensified in the last few weeks, Boiko replied negatively.

"The issue of lowering the transit fee is not being considered," he told reporters.

The two sides said they had made significant progress in the talks at a meeting between Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev last weekend. However, they have given no details.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Gregorio)