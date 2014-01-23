MOSCOW Jan 23 Former Soviet leader Mikhail
Gorbachev urged the presidents of Russia and the United States
on Thursday to help broker negotiations to end violent protests
in Ukraine, which he said was facing a possible "catastrophe".
At least three people died in the latest clashes this week
between anti-government protesters and riot police in Kiev. On
Thursday, President Viktor Yanukovich called for an emergency
session of parliament to discuss the crisis.
Gorbachev, 82, a Nobel Peace laureate whose reforms helped
end the Cold War but led to the Soviet Union's demise, appealed
to Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack
Obama to help Ukraine resolve the conflict peacefully.
"Without the help, without the cooperation of authoritative
representatives of our two countries this (situation) could lead
to catastrophe," Gorbachev, who has Ukrainian heritage, said in
an open letter posted on his foundation's website.
"I ask you to seize the opportunity and take a decisive step
to help Ukraine return to the path of peaceful development. I am
really relying on you," he said. "The opposing sides should sit
at the negotiation table."
His call for further talks in Ukraine echoed the view of
current leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who
expressed outrage on Thursday over Ukraine's crackdown on the
protesters and said the focus must be on de-escalation and
dialogue.
The protests erupted in November after Yanukovich rejected a
trade pact with the European Union in favour of boosting ties
with Russia, Ukraine's Soviet-era master.
Gorbachev, who was born into a mixed Russian-Ukrainian
family in 1931, is disliked by many Russians for what they see
as his role in the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, which
was followed by years of political and economic chaos.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Gareth Jones)