Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich postponed a visit to Russia on Tuesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin that had been expected to discuss a gas pricing dispute.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Yanukovich would not meet Putin as planned later on Tuesday because more time was needed to prepare documents they had planned to sign.

The leaders had been due to hold talks on the price of Ukraine's Russian gas imports, a bone of contention between the two countries which has in the past led to reductions in the supply of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine's pipeline network.