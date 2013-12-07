* Russia, Ukraine deny deal on customs union, cheaper gas
* Yanukovich, Putin held surprise talks on Friday
* Opposition seeks mass rally on Sunday
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Dec 7 Ukraine's opposition accused
President Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday of betraying national
interests at unannounced talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin,
though both countries said nothing had been agreed.
Both governments denied reports they had agreed a deal on
cheaper Russian gas and for Ukraine to join a Moscow-led customs
union after Yanukovich last month spurned a trade pact with the
European Union.
But the surprise meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on
Friday - and speculation that a deal had been struck - risks
fuelling public anger in Ukraine, where thousands of protesters
are occupying parts of the capital Kiev in a dangerous stand-off
with security forces.
"Why did he need this agreement in Sochi? It is not in the
interests of the fate of the country," Arseny Yatsenyuk, one of
three main leaders of the opposition protests, told crowds
gathered on Independence Square under driving snow.
"He is only interested in his own personal fate," Yatsenyuk
said. "He needs money for the survival of his regime. We demand
that he and (Prime Minister Mykola) Azarov come out and tell us
what's happening."
Yanukovich's Nov. 21 decision to ditch a deal with the EU on
trade ties and integration has thrown the country of 46 million
people into turmoil, triggering protests on a scale not seen
since the 2004-05 Orange Revolution.
Faced with $17 billion in gas bills and debt repayments next
year, Ukraine is instead seeking cheaper gas imports and
possibly credits from Russia to stave off a looming balance of
payments crisis. Those bills are about as much as the
heavily-depleted reserves now held by Ukraine's central bank.
Analysts say Putin is trying to lure Kiev into a regional
Customs Union, led by Moscow and including ex-Soviet republics
Belarus and Kazakhstan.
"IT'S ALL RUMOURS"
The EU pact would have heralded a historic shift westwards,
but the opposition protesters now accuse the government of
turning back the clock by forging closer ties with Ukraine's old
Soviet master.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, said the two
governments would meet on Dec. 17 in Moscow, but denied any
deals had been struck.
"No final agreement has been reached," Peskov told
reporters. "Talks on all these issues will be continued on the
level of experts in the near future."
Both Peskov and Yanukovich's press service denied the
presidents had discussed Ukraine's membership of the Moscow-led
customs union.
"No documents during the meeting were signed," Yanukovich's
office said in a statement on his official website. "Special
attention was paid to cooperation between Ukraine and Russia on
the energy sector."
"It's all rumours," a spokesman for Prime Minister Azarov
told Reuters.
The speculation, however, risks stirring more turmoil in
Kiev, where opposition leaders have called another mass rally
for Sunday.
Police have threatened to eject protesters occupying public
buildings, including Kiev's City Hall. A police crackdown last
Saturday triggered outrage in Kiev and helped bring out some
350,000 the following day.
With the first snowfall of winter, protesters on
Independence Square are digging in with tents and supplies of
food and clothing. Men in construction helmets control passage
in and out of the square through barricades of plywood, park
benches and the dismembered branches of a giant artificial
Christmas tree.
The scene recalls the Orange Revolution, when Ukrainians
camped out for months through winter to overturn a fraudulent
presidential election won by Yanukovich. He took power in 2010.
Interfax news agency reported that protesters planned to
picket three television stations in Kiev and that police had
posted forces outside the offices of the public broadcaster,
citing opposition threats to take them over.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Alexei
Anishchuk in Moscow; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Gareth
Jones)