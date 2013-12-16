Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia could grant Ukraine a loan if Kiev asks for it, Interfax news agency on Monday quoted Russian presidential aide Andrei Belousov as saying.
"The situation in Ukraine is now such that without loans, fomr one side or another, they will simply fail to maintain economic stability," he said. "I do not rule out that, if there is a request, a credit could be provided."
Ukraine is seeking help to cover an external funding gap of $17 billion next year - almost the level of the central bank's depleted currency reserves.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who has faced street protests since Kiev opted last month not to sign a free trade deal with the European Union, is visiting Russia on Tuesday. Belousov said a might be taken on a credit during the visit.
HOUSTON, March 9 U.S. shale oil producers are plotting ambitious production growth outside the red-hot Permian Basin in Texas, widening a resurgence that could confound OPEC's strategy to tighten global supplies.
NEW YORK, March 9 Oil bulls trying to push the crude market higher finally waved the white flag on Wednesday, triggering the biggest rout in a year, on concerns that stubbornly high inventory levels would persist despite supply cuts.