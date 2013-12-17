* Ukraine seeks loans from Russia
* Traders say oil supplies to resuem to Odessa refinery
(Adds details)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin
MOSCOW, Dec 17 Russia plans to restart oil
supplies to Ukraine's Odessa refinery after a three-year
drought, traders said, in a sign Moscow is ready to support its
neighbour after it spurned a trade deal with the European Union.
Ukraine hoped to secure new loans from Russia on Tuesday to
help fend off an economic crisis, although any deals reached at
talks in the Kremlin could fuel anti-government protests in
Kiev.
President Viktor Yanukovich was also expected to seek a
discount for Russian gas supplies during the talks with
President Vladimir Putin as Ukraine's financial difficulties
could hit fuel supplies this winter.
The plan to resume supplies by pipeline to the Odessa
refinery could be a reward for Ukraine keeping the EU at arm's
length and opting instead to revive economic ties with its
former Soviet master Moscow.
A preliminary Russian oil exports schedule for the first
quarter of 2014 showed Russia could supply 750,000 tonnes of oil
to the refinery worth some $600 million, traders told Reuters,
citing a draft schedule.
The refinery is controlled by Ukrainian industrial group
VETEK, which has enjoyed strong support from the authorities.
The schedule has yet to be approved by the Russian Energy
Ministry.
The Odessa plant, designed to process 70,000 barrels per
day, was shut in October 2010 due to its poor financial
performance. It was relaunched this October after VETEK bought
it from Russian oil firm LUKOIL.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; writing
by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Steve Gutterman and Timothy
Heritage)