MOSCOW May 3 Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin signalled on Thursday he opposed calls to boycott the European soccer championship in Ukraine next month over the treatment of jailed opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko.

"I think that under no circumstances should one mix politics, business and other issues with sports," Itar-Tass news agency quoted Putin as saying. "One should leave sports alone." (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Timothy Heritage)