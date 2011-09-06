* Russia, Ukraine spar over gas 2009 gas deal

* Ukraine seeks to revise deal: cheaper prices, lower volumes

* Launches test flows via Nord Stream pipeline

* South Stream signing planned on Sept. 16 (Adds start of test flows via Nord Stream pipeline)

By Darya Korsunskaya

PORTOVAYA, Russia, Sept 6 Russia warned Ukraine on Tuesday not to renege on a long-term gas supply deal crucial to Europe's energy security, as Prime Minister Vladimir Putin launched test flows at a Baltic export pipeline that will bypass Moscow's western neighbour.

Putin inaugurated the 8.8 billion euro ($12.4 billion) Nord Stream pipeline, a new link that will carry up to 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year via international waters before making landfall in Germany.

The pipeline will enable Russia to reduce its reliance on Ukraine, which now trans-ships 80 percent of its exports to Europe, weakening Kiev's hand just as it seeks to renegotiate the terms of 2009 gas deal.

"As with any other transit country, there is always a temptation to exploit its unique transit status," Putin told reporters at a pumping station near Vyborg, where Nord Stream starts its 1,200 km route along the Baltic seabed.

"Now this exclusivity is ending."

Separately, gas export monopoly Gazprom said it would sign a shareholder deal next week with a group of European partners on the South Stream project to pump 63 bcm per year of Caspian gas to southern Europe.

Ukraine, which has told Russia it wants to renegotiate the gas agreement to secure lower prices and import lower volumes, has said that if the two sides cannot reach agreement it will seek arbitration in Stockholm.

Moscow has said that to revise the deal, Ukraine must either join a Customs Union with Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus or sell its pipeline grid to Russia.

"You cannot just unilaterally break a contract," Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, a close ally of Putin, told reporters at the Nord Stream launch.

The 2009 deal, reached by Putin and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, came after Gazprom cut supplies to Ukraine in a winter pricing dispute that also hit transit flows to Europe.

MARKET NERVES

Ukraine has not suggested it will break the contract but the European Union is closely watching the dispute as it gets about one fifth of its gas needs from mostly Soviet-era pipelines which pump Siberian gas across Ukraine.

"Any lasting dispute will inevitably restrict supplies and have a major effect on Europe," said Emma Pinnock, an energy analyst at British energy consultancy Inenco.

In 2011, Ukraine envisages importing from Russia for its own use about 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas at a cost of between $264 per 1,000 cubic metres in the first quarter and $400 per 1,000 cubic metres in the fourth quarter.

Energy Minister Yuri Boiko has asked to slash gas purchases to just 27 bcm next year, drawing a rebuke from Gazprom chief Alexei Miller, who has said that Ukraine must buy 33 bcm under the 'take or pay' terms of their gas contract.

"There are obligations. Under any circumstances the involved parties have to stick to the obligations," Sechin, who oversees the oil and gas sector of the world's biggest energy producer.

Last year 95.4 billion cubic metres of Russian gas crossed Ukraine into Europe but Russia will be able to divert around 20 bcm of those volumes via Nord Stream, with the rest coming from 'new' Siberian production.

Nord Stream's first 'string', or pipe, with capacity of 27.5 bcm per year, will start operations in the fourth quarter, with the second bringing it up to full capacity in when it comes on-stream in 2012.

Gazprom owns 51 percent of the project with German companies Wintershall (BASFn.DE) and E.ON (EONGn.DE) each holding 15.5 percent, and France's GDF Suez and Dutch Gasunie each with 9 percent.

Russia is also pushing ahead with South Stream, which is expected to start pumping gas to South Europe in 2015.

According to Gazprom's Miller, Italian company Eni's share in the gas pipeline project will be slashed to just 20 percent as new members join the enterprise.

He said that Wintershall, a unit of BASF (BASFn.DE), and France's EDF will each acquire 15 percent stakes the South Stream gas pipeline project. Gazprom will retain a half share in the $21.5 billion project.

Miller also said that a shareholder agreement on the size of the stakes in South Stream, a rival project to European Union-backed Nabucco, is expected to be signed on Sept. 16 in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. ($1 = 0.709 Euros) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Douglas Busvine and Guy Faulconbridge)