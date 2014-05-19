MOSCOW May 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Monday Slovakia's agreement to allow reverse
flows of gas to Ukraine from Europe did not violate agreements
with Russia.
Ukraine has been trying to increase gas purchases from
Europe via Slovakia after Russia almost doubled the price of
gas. Moscow had suggested that reverse flows may violate
Slovakia's contracts with state-controlled Gazprom.
"We have no complaints over that," Lavrov told a news
conference with his Slovak counterpart when asked about
Slovakia's efforts to send gas to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)