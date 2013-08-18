MOSCOW Aug 18 Russia is preparing tighter
customs controls with Ukraine in case Kiev makes the "suicidal"
move of signing an association agreement with the European
Union, an aide to President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying
on Sunday.
Russian border guards imposed new time-consuming checks on
all Ukrainian cargo last week as Putin piles pressure on Kiev to
join a Moscow-led regional trade bloc.
Ukraine has refused to join because it hopes to sign a free
trade and political association agreement with the EU in
November and the two deals are mutually exclusive.
Sergei Glazev, who advises Putin on developing the trade
union, on Sunday said the additional checks of Ukrainian imports
were a one-off and only temporary but warned Kiev should expect
more such measures if it goes ahead with its European plans.
"We are preparing to tighten customs procedures if suddenly
Ukraine makes this suicidal step of signing the EU association
agreement," Glazev said, according to state-run news agency RIA.
Russia is the largest consumer of Ukrainian exports but ties
between the two have deteriorated over Kiev's European
aspirations as well as trade and gas rows.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said it "would be very
serious" if Russia waged a trade war against Ukraine to prevent
it from deepening ties with the EU.
But there has also been growing frustration within the
28-nation bloc over lack of progress in talks with Kiev.
Brussels is concerned about Ukraine's protectionist policies and
what it says is persecution of political rivals, especially the
jailed former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
There could be no talk of a trade war between Kiev and
Moscow, a statement from Ukraine's Prime Minister Mykola Azarov
said on Sunday after he discussed the case with Russian
counterpart Dmitry Medvedev by telephone.
A corresponding statement in Moscow said more talks on
solving the row were due in the next days.