NEW YORK, April 18 Russia has the means to
decrease its deficit and might be able to achieve a balanced
budget in coming years, but authorities must keep a close watch
on inflation, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
"We still have a good chance to minimize the budget
deficit," Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the Central
Bank of Russia, said at a conference in New York.
Under its three-year fiscal plan, Russia forecasts a federal
budget deficit this year of 1.5 percent of gross domestic
product, rising to 1.6 percent in 2013 and falling to 0.7
percent of GDP in 2014.
However, Ulyukayev said the central bank needs to keep a
close eye on inflation and volatility in the foreign exchange
market.
Consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in the year to March, but
analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted inflation would surge to
6.7 percent by the end of 2013, above the central bank's 5-6
percent forecast.
