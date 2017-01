MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian investigators have appealed to a court to order the house arrest of Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev was detained overnight and charged with extorting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil company, in a case that threatens to expose fault lines in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)