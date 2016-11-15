MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev has been detained over a $2 million bribe allegedly received for a "positive" assessment, which led to oil producer Rosneft acquiring 50 percent stake in Bashneft , the Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

It said the investigation would put forward charges soon. (Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)