MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about an investigation into Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev from the beginning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that Putin was informed about Ulyukayev's detention overnight, adding that only a court can deliver a verdict in the case. "These are serious allegations," Peskov said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Edting by Christian Lowe)