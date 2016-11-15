BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about an investigation into Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev from the beginning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
He added that Putin was informed about Ulyukayev's detention overnight, adding that only a court can deliver a verdict in the case. "These are serious allegations," Peskov said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Edting by Christian Lowe)
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing