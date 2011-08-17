MOSCOW Aug 17 The Russian unit of Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it had secured a syndicated loan worth $300 million.

The loan, which matures in three years plus one day and has a rate of LIBOR plus 150 basis points, will be used to expand the bank's trade finance operations and fund general corporate purposes.

UniCredit ranks as Russia's eighth biggest lender by assets and is the largest foreign bank operating in the country. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)