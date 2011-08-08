MOSCOW Aug 8 The Russian unit of Italy's UniCredit more than doubled net profit to 8.4 billion roubles ($296 million) for the first half of 2011, on the back of strong lending growth.

The half-year figure was up from 3.5 billion roubles a year ago and not far off the full-year 2010 result of 10 billion roubles, as Russia's biggest foreign lender by assets increased its loan portfolio by 16 percent to 402 billion roubles on a year-earlier comparison.

Its parent company, Italy's biggest bank, easily beat second-quarter profit forecasts last week, as trading results helped offset the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

Net interest income for the Russian unit rose 8 percent.

"It is good growth backed by an increase in lending and lower provisions. UniCredit Bank was always a very sustainable lender," said Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with Uralsib.

The head of UniCredit's Russian unit told a Reuters Summit last year that bad loans were no longer "a serious problem". (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=28.35 Rouble)