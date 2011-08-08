MOSCOW Aug 8 The Russian unit of Italy's
UniCredit more than doubled net profit to 8.4 billion
roubles ($296 million) for the first half of 2011, on the back
of strong lending growth.
The half-year figure was up from 3.5 billion roubles a year
ago and not far off the full-year 2010 result of 10 billion
roubles, as Russia's biggest foreign lender by assets increased
its loan portfolio by 16 percent to 402 billion roubles on a
year-earlier comparison.
Its parent company, Italy's biggest bank, easily beat
second-quarter profit forecasts last week, as trading results
helped offset the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.
Net interest income for the Russian unit rose 8 percent.
"It is good growth backed by an increase in lending and
lower provisions. UniCredit Bank was always a very sustainable
lender," said Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with Uralsib.
The head of UniCredit's Russian unit told a Reuters Summit
last year that bad loans were no longer "a serious
problem".
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will Waterman)
($1=28.35 Rouble)