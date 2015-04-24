April 24 Russia's Uralkali, the
world's largest potash producer, said in a statement on Friday:
* Its Board of directors approved a programme to purchase
Uralkali's common shares at its meeting on April 23;
* Total purchase amount will not exceed $1.5 billion;
* The company aims to buy up to 468,750,000 at a price of
$3.2 per common share and $16 per Global Depositary Receipts;
* The programme will be funded with existing cash-flow;
* The company currently plans to eventually cancel acquired
shares;
* Says other decisions passed by board of directors included
adoption of a new, discretionary dividend policy;
* Says the amount of dividend to be determined by board,
according to the new policy.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by moscow newsroom)