April 24 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, said in a statement on Friday:

* Its Board of directors approved a programme to purchase Uralkali's common shares at its meeting on April 23;

* Total purchase amount will not exceed $1.5 billion;

* The company aims to buy up to 468,750,000 at a price of $3.2 per common share and $16 per Global Depositary Receipts;

* The programme will be funded with existing cash-flow;

* The company currently plans to eventually cancel acquired shares;

* Says other decisions passed by board of directors included adoption of a new, discretionary dividend policy;

* Says the amount of dividend to be determined by board, according to the new policy.