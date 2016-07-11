MINSK, July 11 The restoration of the potash alliance between Uralkali and the Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) is "in everyone's interest", Belarusian businessman Dmitri Lobyak, a new co-owner of Uralkali, told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group has sold its 20 percent stake in Uralkali, the world's largest producer of crop nutrient potash, to Lobyak last week.

