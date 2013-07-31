BRIEF-Aviva CEO says to pay down debt in 2017, may do buyback
* CEO Mark Wilson says to pay down high-cost debt later in 2017; leaning towards share buyback but no decision yet.
MINSK, July 31 Belarussian potash producer Belaruskali said on Wednesday it had not been consulted by Uralkali before the Russian company quit their joint venture and promised a new sales strategy to address the new market conditions.
Uralkali's decision to dismantle one of the world's two big potash cartels pummelled the shares of companies that produce potash and heralded a price war for the key crop nutrient.
* CEO Mark Wilson says to pay down high-cost debt later in 2017; leaning towards share buyback but no decision yet.
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday its chief executive Ben Van Beurden saw his total pay jump 60 percent in 2016 to 8.263 million euros from 5.135 million a year earlier mainly due to deferred bonuses and share plans.
LONDON, March 9 Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, cemented its revival under a new management team with a first rise in profit in five years, though it cautioned that with imported food prices rising it faced an uncertain period.