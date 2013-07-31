MINSK, July 31 Belarussian potash producer Belaruskali said on Wednesday it had not been consulted by Uralkali before the Russian company quit their joint venture and promised a new sales strategy to address the new market conditions.

Uralkali's decision to dismantle one of the world's two big potash cartels pummelled the shares of companies that produce potash and heralded a price war for the key crop nutrient.