MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's Uralkali
, the world's largest potash producer, said on Friday
it would spend an additional $1 billion buying back its shares
in a further step that may result in delisting in London due to
a decline in liquidity.
Uralkali, whose free float has already been cut by previous
buybacks, said in August the London listing was not a strategic
priority, while analysts believe the delisting will precede the
company's merger with competitor and shareholder Uralchem.
Uralkali, which said last month it would spend $1.3 billion
on buying up to 14 percent of its shares, said on Friday it
would increase the stock repurchase programme to $2.26 billion.
It now aims to buy back a total of 24 percent of its share
capital, Uralkali said, adding that as of Thursday shareholders
had tendered around 20.54 percent, including the 12.5 percent
stake of Chengdong Investment Corporation.
Shares in Uralkali were up 3.64 percent by 0933 GMT,
outperforming a 1.35 percent rise in the broader market,
having lost more than 10 percent in two previous sessions.
Analysts and sources have said the buyback and delisting
might make it easier for fertiliser maker Uralchem, which owns
20 percent of Uralkali, to try and merge with the potash
producer.
