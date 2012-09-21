MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian group Uralkali
, the world's second-largest potash producer by
capacity, said on Friday it signed settlement agreements to exit
a U.S. antitrust case.
Uralkali added that the agreements were signed with direct
and indirect plaintiffs for $10 million and $2.75 million
respectively.
The agreements shall come into effect after final approval
of the U.S. federal district court for the Northern District of
Illinois.
In September 2008 potash consumers brought civil antitrust
complaints in the U.S. federal courts against Uralkali and
several other potash producers. The complaints alleged price
fixing violations of the U.S. Sherman Act since 1 July 2003,
Uralkali added.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)