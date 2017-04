MOSCOW Nov 23 Russia's Uralkali , the world's largest potash producer, is likely to sign a new potash supply deal with China for 2016 in the first quarter of next year, a company official said during a conference call on Monday.

China is the world's largest consumer of the crop nutrient, and its contracts are seen as a benchmark by most participants in the market. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)