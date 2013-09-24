Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Chinese sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), has acquired a 12.5-percent stake in Russia's Uralkali in a bond exchange deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The main owners of Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, sold the exchangeable bonds to Chengdong Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of CIC, last November. The bonds are due in 2014.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates