MOSCOW Aug 1 A move by Russian potash miner
Uralkali to break out of a venture with its Belarus
partner could push its credit rating into junk territory, as
cash and debt levels come under pressure, rating agency Moody's
warned.
Uralkali on Tuesday quit Belarussian Potash
Company (BPC), a joint venture with Belaruskali that was one of
the world's two big potash cartels, heralding a price war for
the key crop nutrient and sending the shares of companies that
produce it sliding.
The miner plans to compensate for the expected price fall by
increasing sales to 14 million tonnes in 2015 from a forecast
10.5 million this year.
Moody's analyst Sergei Grishunin said in a research report
that the plans to increase volume were "realistic" and should
help maintain Uralkali's cash flow at the current level.
"However, we expect Uralkali's liquidity to come under
pressure because it is already weak after recently using cash
reserves for a 41 billion rouble (approximately $1.3 billion)
share buyback," he wrote in the report earlier on Thursday.
The agency said later that Uralkali's Baa3 rating - the last
investment grade rung - was on review for a downgrade given
concern that its financial and liquidity profile could
deteriorate beyond the thresholds the agency has set for Baa3.
Uralkali said in June it would buy back investor and
politician Zelimkhan Mutsoev's 6.4 percent stake in the firm for
around $1.3 billion, raising new borrowing to finance the deal.
Grishunin said that had weakened the credit profile.
"If they hadn't done the transaction with Mr Mutsoev, I
would say that they were very strongly positioned because they
have sufficient reserves, but now because they spent a lot of
cash, they put themselves in a weaker position," he said.
Grishunin estimated that Uralkali needs to raise additional
debt by the end of 2013 to cover projected capital expenditure
of $400 million, $180 million of dividends and $370 million of
debt which matures in the third and fourth quarters.
He estimated its reported debt would rise to around $4.7
billion by the end of this year from $3.9 billion in 2012. It
has almost half a billion of dollar-denominated Eurobonds
outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data,
as well as a raft of bank loans.
Grishunin said the company would also be hit by a drop in
potash prices, contributing to a weaker financial profile.
Rival rating agency Fitch, in its own statement, said the
break-up of the cartel could favour low-cost producers like
Uralkali. But it warned a bigger-than-expected drop in prices,
pressuring debt levels, could result in a downgrade.
Fitch had already revised its rating outlook to "negative"
from "stable" in July - an indication of a potential downgrade -
over concerns a buyback programme left little room for further
market detrioration. It rates the company BBB-, the lowest
investment grade rung.
Uralkali declined to comment on the report.