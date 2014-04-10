MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, said on Thursday its board of directors had recommended a dividend of 1.63 roubles per share for the second half of 2013.

The company has a policy of paying a dividend of not less than 50 percent of annual net profit. Uralkali paid a dividend of 3.90 roubles per share for the second half of 2012 and 2.21 roubles per share for the first six months of 2013. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Megan Davies)