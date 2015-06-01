MOSCOW, June 1 Russian potash producer Uralkali has agreed to increase its recently signed loan facility by $100 million to $630 million, the company said on Monday.

The agreement, signed with Bank of China, also offers an option to increase the amount by an additional $170 million to $800 million, the company added. Its initial loan agreement was signed with eight international banks on April 20. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)