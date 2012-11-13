(Writes through with comment, context)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's Uralkali
, the world's largest potash miner by output, decided
to extend its buyback programme in a move to cope with
"speculative moods" affecting its shares, Chief Financial
Officer Viktor Belyakov told reporters.
Uralkali will spend up to $1.6 billion on its buyback
programme over the next twelve months, he said. Its first
one-year buyback programme was launched last autumn with a limit
of $2.5 billion, of which only $863 million was spent.
"We decided to start the programme now, because we see
speculative moods again, we saw a significant decrease in share
price last week," Belyakov said in remarks cleared for
publication on Tuesday.
Last Friday, Uralkali's shares fell 3 percent after its main
owners decided to issue exchangeable bonds to Chinese sovereign
wealth fund CIC and VTB Capital.
The bonds can be converted into a 14.5 percent stake in
Uralkali now worth more than $3 billion.
Uralkali stock was traded at 235.25 roubles per share, up
0.15 percent, when the market closed on Tuesday.
"Maybe it (the deal) was one of the reasons (for the share
price decline), but it's hard for me to answer this question,"
Belyakov said.
During the next 12 months Uralkali may also consider
dividend payments, the amount of which would depend on global
potash prices, the CFO added.
"I don't think the company's buyback programme will reach
the maximum amount during the next year, meaning we will return
to the question of shareholder encouragement."
Next autumn Uralkali plans to consider cancelling the shares
it will have bought back by that time. It agreed to cancel 5
percent of its stock held in treasury after the previous buyback
programme over the summer.
